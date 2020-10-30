Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after buying an additional 277,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.