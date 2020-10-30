Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

