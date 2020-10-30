Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Insider Sells $646,875.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $646,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $544,810.50.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $364,180.00.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $102.74.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,857,000 after buying an additional 560,336 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,266,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 398,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 384,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

