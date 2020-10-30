Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

KRA opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $937.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. Kraton has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kraton by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 2.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 83.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

