Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stake Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Kroger by 40.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1,544.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

