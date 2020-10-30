L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.55-11.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.4-18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.

LHX stock opened at $162.95 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average of $180.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

