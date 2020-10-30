L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.55-11.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.4-18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.
LHX stock opened at $162.95 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average of $180.26.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.11.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
