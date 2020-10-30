Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 58 by Morgan Stanley

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 58 price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 47 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 50.78.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

