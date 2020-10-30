Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $16,418,197. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $353.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

