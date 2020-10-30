Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,583,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.4% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 384,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

