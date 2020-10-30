Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LANC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $165.81 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $184.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.58 and its 200 day moving average is $160.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

