Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $165.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.30. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.70.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.