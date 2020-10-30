Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Lifted by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 159.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,884 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after buying an additional 544,041 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $112,687,000 after purchasing an additional 759,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.