Lattice Semiconductor Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $288,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,145,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,881 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

