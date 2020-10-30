Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $70,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lawson Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lawson Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lawson Products by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lawson Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

