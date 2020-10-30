Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $128,729.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,729.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

