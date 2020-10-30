Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,397 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,278,000 after buying an additional 1,152,069 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.