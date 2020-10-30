Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $220.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $233.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.72 and its 200-day moving average is $202.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

