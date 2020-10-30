Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $685,091,000 after acquiring an additional 175,870 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $214.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

