Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 258,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.