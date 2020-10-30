Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 232 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $102.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

