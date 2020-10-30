Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

