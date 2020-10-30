Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 66.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,320 shares of company stock worth $199,064. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ORI opened at $16.30 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

