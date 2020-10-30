Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $926,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Shares of ILMN opened at $314.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

