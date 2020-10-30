Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,191,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 284,598 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,726,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 342,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after acquiring an additional 388,734 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,368,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,542,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.