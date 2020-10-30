Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in MasTec by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in MasTec by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,830,000 after acquiring an additional 944,006 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 15.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

MTZ stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.