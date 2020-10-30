Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

