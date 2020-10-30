Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 204.4% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 99,818 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,710,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 146,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period.

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

