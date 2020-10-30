Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

NYSE USB opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

