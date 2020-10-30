Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after buying an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $122.90 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $130.40. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

