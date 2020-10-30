Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.