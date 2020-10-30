Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,452 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 624,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 104,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

