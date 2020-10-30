Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $228.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $179.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

