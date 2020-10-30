Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $472,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $91.07 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Compass Point increased their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

