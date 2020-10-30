Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $637,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,045,151,000 after buying an additional 292,697 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,467,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 274,567 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,786,000 after purchasing an additional 829,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

