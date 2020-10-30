Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $640,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

