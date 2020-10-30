Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $998,000 Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Celsius worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 54.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.