Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.12 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

