Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,641,000 after buying an additional 393,632 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

