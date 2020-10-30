Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 158,917 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 752,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 83,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,952,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $26.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

