Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $588,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158,186 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASML by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $189,142,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $370.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.80. The company has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $409.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $1.4095 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

