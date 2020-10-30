Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,574.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total value of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,668,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $218.35 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -114.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

