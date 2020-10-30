Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

