Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CSFB started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

AFG opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.90. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

