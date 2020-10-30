Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

