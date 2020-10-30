Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,912,000 after buying an additional 838,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 62.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 22.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 71,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $8,116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $356,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 852,484 shares of company stock valued at $34,653,163. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

