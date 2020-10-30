Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

