Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

