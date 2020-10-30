Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,740 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.