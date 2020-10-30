Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 232,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 67,906 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 739.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 20,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,644.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,157,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.53 and its 200-day moving average is $175.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

