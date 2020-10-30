Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 119.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 260.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.70.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

